Vikings re-sign QB Sean Mannion to one-year deal

While we’re awaiting news of a potentially big signing in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings have once again secured their backup quarterback to a short-term deal.

The Vikings have re-signed quarterback Sean Mannion to a one-year contract.

This will mark the fourth season that Mannion will serve as the backup to Kirk Cousins. He joined the Vikings in 2019 after starting his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He hasn’t seen a lot of action since joining the Vikings, starting just two games: the 2019 season finale against Chicago when the Vikings benched all their starters and last year’s game at Lambeau Field against Green Bay when Cousins was out because of COVID.

Cousins and the Vikings are clearly comfortable with Mannion continuing to serve as the backup quarterback. As far as the implications of that, friend of the Daily Norseman Matt Fries pretty well summarized it in these tweets.

If you have a problem with the Vikings retaining Mannion, your actual problem is that they kept Cousins.



Kellen Mond, or any other QB, will not get a shot while the team has a very good QB as the starter in Cousins. — Matt Fries (@FriesFootball) March 22, 2022

I can’t say it any better than Matt did there, so I won’t bother trying.

Sean Mannion is back, folks. Here’s hoping that this isn’t the only signing we see out of Eagan today.