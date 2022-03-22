Could the Vikings Draft a Wide Receiver In Round One? | Mock Draft Mondays

From time to time, you ask why? Why won’t the Vikings draft a wide receiver in round one? Since your Minnesota Vikings seem to be in run-it-back mode, and hiring a promising offensive-minded coach in Kevin O’Connell, could building the offense up to be a powerhouse actually be the strategy? Kirk Cousins was extended, maybe a tad bit too early, and more tools for him to succeed make sense. If so, do you choose Chris Olave after trading down in round one? Tyler will make that argument. He is the only one talking about that approach, especially when it is difficult to find immediate starters on defense. Rolling into week 2 of NFL Free Agency, your team is still active, but who are they looking at?

Then, it will be onto Mock Draft Mondays’ mock version 7, where you the commenters can help decide who the Purple should draft.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

- Tyler Forness’ quick video asking if the Vikings made a smart move extending Kirk Cousins when they did?

- Tyler Forness wrote a piece over at USA Today’s Vikings Wire

Vikings 7-round mock draft 2.0: Kirk Cousins’ extension changes things:

Round 1, Pick No. 21: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Round 2, Pick No. 46: Texas A&M G Kenyon Green

Round 2, Pick No. 54: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Round 3, Pick No. 77: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Wisconsin IDL Matt Henningsen

Round 6, Pick No. 184: Miami (FL) WR Charleston Rambo

Round 6, Pick No. 191: Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter

Round 6, Pick No. 192: BYU RB Tyler Allgeier

Round 7, Pick No. 250: Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

- Free Agency Update

Vikings are working on a visit with Jadeveon Clowney? Vikings are working on a visit with JC Tretter? Confirmed Za’Darius Smith will be visiting.

- Mock draft version 7… The results:

