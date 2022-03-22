Nick Vigil to sign with Arizona Cardinals

Another member of the 2021 Minnesota Vikings’ defense is moving on to another team.

Numerous sources on social media are reporting that the Arizona Cardinals are signing linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

Vigil signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason to serve as the team’s third linebacker behind Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. He actually played a pretty significant role, starting in 12 of the 16 games he appeared in (he missed one game with an injury) and had 85 tackles. He also had a 38-yard pick-six against the team he’s now signed with in the second game of the year, picking up his first NFL touchdown.

(Yeah, you have to watch the actual video on YouTube. . .as usual.)

Vigil could end up being a significant loss when you look at the depth chart at linebacker at this point. However, there’s still plenty of time for the Vikings to snag someone in free agency, much like they did with Vigil last season.

Best of luck to Nick Vigil going forward. . .except, of course, for when he faces off against the Vikings.