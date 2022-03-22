Vikings officially convert Danielle Hunter’s bonus

After making some big news on Tuesday afternoon with the signing of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, the Minnesota Vikings made a move that a lot of people expected them to make with their other premiere edge defender.

The Vikings’ new pass rush duo of Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith is already working together, as Minnesota converted Hunter’s $18M roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $13.5M in 2022 cap space that helps fit Smith into the picture, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2022

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Vikings have officially converted Danielle Hunter’s roster bonus into a signing bonus. The move clears $13.5 million in cap space for the team.

Hunter’s $18 million roster bonus became guaranteed this past Sunday, and while there had been speculation that the Vikings were looking to trade him away, the team ultimately decided to keep him and his bonus on the books. Now, rather than having to pay that $18 million in one big chunk, they can spread it out over the next four years.

Hunter has two years left on his current contract, as the 2024 and 2025 seasons are void years that are used to help lessen his salary cap hit. After spending much of the last two years sidelined with injuries, Hunter is in a bit of a “prove it” year in 2022, and if he can get back to the level he had performed at prior to the 2020 season, the Vikings will likely be quite happy to give him a brand new deal.

The Vikings are making moves, ladies and gentlemen. As they continue to make them, we’ll have them for you right here.