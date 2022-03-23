Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday March 23, 2022

Vikings News

The Vikings have restructured Danielle Hunter’s contract to move a roster bonus to a signing bonus.

The did this to make room for the signing of Za’Darius Smith.

Our old friend LB Nick Vigil is headed to the Cardinals.

The Vikings have re-signed the exciting backup QB Sean Mannion.

News from Around the League

Gregg Rosenthal has his best free agent deals so far.

The Super Important Power Rankings are out on NFL.com.

Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Bucs for another 3 years.

Media Selection of the Day

