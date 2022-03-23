Vikings Sign Za’Darius | CTP’s In The Huddle

Your Minnesota Vikings had a splash NFL Free Agency signing and now we are entering the age of Za’Darius. Edge rusher from the Green Bay Packers, Za’Darius Smith has signed a 3-year deal to play opposite Danielle Hunter on the Purple’s defensive line. The hint came yesterday when he put out the cryptic tweet stating, “Meet at the quarterback.” With both edge rushers now healthy, Smith and Hunter promise to terrify opposing quarterbacks at an extremely high rate. That is a great thing! Plus, they are both under 30 and in their prime. This is a huge step in improving a defense that desperately needs it. So what’s next? Do they sign a mid-tier cornerback? They need at least one. Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus will join Jayson and Myles to discuss these moves and more, so join the conversation!

Agenda:

— Vikings sign Za’Darius Smith

— Conversion of Danielle Hunter’s roster bonus into signing bonus

— Trades!!!

— The state of the NFC

— Where do the Vikings stand?

— Why does this offseason feel like 2020?

— What kind of moves do they need to make that’ll have an impact

