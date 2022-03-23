Tyreek Hill is about to make Justin Jefferson even more expensive

UPDATE: The Chiefs have, indeed, traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and Hill will sign an extension that surpasses the Adams deal to make him the highest-paid WR in the NFL with over $72 million in guaranteed money.

Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Last week, the Green Bay Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, with Adams then signing a contract extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. Now, another star receiver might be looking to reset the market, and it’s all going to make things more expensive when the Minnesota Vikings need to start looking at Justin Jefferson’s deal.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have given star wide receiver Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade, and that the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are vying for his services.

The Adams extension was a five-year, $140 million deal with nearly $66 million worth of guaranteed money, according to Over the Cap. If Hill is looking for a contract extension after being traded. . .should a trade actually happen. . .there’s no doubt that he’s going to be looking to eclipse those numbers.

The Vikings, fortunately, have Justin Jefferson on the cheap for at least one more year. He’ll be going into the third year of his four-year rookie contract in 2022, and the Vikings will undoubtedly be picking up his fifth-year option. The fifth-year option will be a significant increase, to be certain, but that’s just about the time they’re going to be looking at an extension anyway.

With Adams’ new contract coming in just shy of $30 million a year and the possibility that a Tyreek Hill contract could surpass that, Justin Jefferson could be looking at a $35 million/year deal when the time comes. . .if not more. Fortunately, with the way the Vikings are doing things, they salary cap should really open up by the time the 2024 season comes around and the team will be able to back up whatever sort of armored truck full of money they can get up to his front door.

We’re just warning you that #18 is going to be pretty darn expensive when it comes time to give him a new deal. However, we have a feeling that he’s going to be worth every penny.