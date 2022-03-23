WATCH: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah press conference about free agency

On Wednesday, new Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah held a press conference to talk about what the team has done in free agency thus far.

You can watch the video live below, courtesy of the Vikings’ FaceBook page, or you can watch it later on.

It should be interesting to hear what Adofo-Mensah has to say, particularly in the wake of the Vikings’ big splash signing of Za’Darius Smith and the other moves that the team has made through the first week-plus of free agency.

We know that there’s a lot of time left in free agency and we’re about five weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft. There are still going to be plenty of moves to be made by the team to fill the holes that they have, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the new regime navigates everything.

Enjoy the presser, folks, and let us know what you think in the comments!