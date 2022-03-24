Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday March 24, 2022

Vikings News

You can watch Kwesi Adogo-Menah’s press conference about free agency.

Tyreek Hill’s contract is going to make Justin Jefferson even more expensive.

PurplePTSD has the Impact of the Za’Darius Smith Signing.

Warren Breaks Down the Vikings Roster.

News from Around the League

Tyreek Hill has been traded to Miami for 5 Draft Picks and was given a 4 year $120M contract with $72.2M guaranteed.

Daniel Jeremiah has his Mock Draft 3.1.

The Browns want a 1st round pick for Baker Mayfield.

