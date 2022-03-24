 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live From Lake Monster Brewing with Matt Lange | Vikings Happy Hour

Our first live onsite show. Woot! Matt Lange, co-founder of Lake Monster Brewing will be joining the crew of Matt Anderson, Ryan Ortega, and Myles Gorham talking Vikings and the most delicious beer in Minnesota. Take part in the fun with Climbing The Pocket, like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter meeting at the quarterback!

By Luft Krigare
Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour will be doing their first live on-site broadcast from Lake Monster Brewery. This is preparation for the live draft show on Day 2 of the draft, and because it will be fun to do and interact with everyone there. We’ll be discussing Za’Darius Smith’s signing along with his pairing with Danielle Hunter. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s press conference and the bits of reading between the lines from all that corporate speak. Plus any other Minnesota Vikings talk.

Then we’ll get to everyone’s second favorite topic… BEER! Co-founder of Lake Monster Brewing, Matt Lange will join Matt Anderson and Ryan Ortega to talk Vikings and BEER! Join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

- Intro

- Live test at Lake Monster Brewing

- What are you drinking?

- The signing of Za’Darius Smith

- Wide receiver market becoming a thing

- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s press conference

- Beer talk with Matt Lange of Lake Monster Brewing

- Plug draft show

Fan with us!!! The guest is Matt Lange, co-founder of Lake Monster Brewing. The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production.

