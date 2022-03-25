The Vikings - Unicorns & Rainbows | Viking Hot Takes

Flip and Eric are back for Viking Hot Takes. Optimistic fans are viewing moves by the Minnesota Vikings to be in a positive light. The team is getting better, right? Signing another defensive tackle and linebacker like last year is different because it is Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell doing it. Extensions and pushing out cap money on players via accounting tricks is different this year because they are “more deliberate and thought out”. Is it? There are players lost every year, a turnover on rosters is natural. How to deal with those turnovers will determine your long-term potential, and it has yet to be determined if the new general manager and head coach can make this approach work. The Vikings have been around for over 60 years and yet to achieve the goal of being a Super Bowl winner so fans have the right to be skeptical, especially seeing some of these moves before. But, hey! All things will come up unicorns and rainbows, right? It is the offseason, and the offseason is all about building hope and getting fans excited.

Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 31st episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks:

1. Thoughts on the Smith contract?

2. What’s the biggest remaining need?

3. Is 7 draft picks enough?

Eric asks:

1. It looks like there will be no full reset or rebuild. Is retooling the better strategy?

2. If you could take one player off the Bears or Lions to help the Vikings this year, who would it be?

3. Which Minnesota team is the most exciting right now?

