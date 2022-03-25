Vikings sign CB Chandon Sullivan

The Minnesota Vikings have added another defender in free agency, and it’s another player that plays for that team just to the east.

The Vikings have announced that they have signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Sullivan went undrafted out of Georgia State University in 2018, and spent his first NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting on the practice squad and getting elevated midway through the season. After that, he spent his next three seasons with Green Bay, appearing in 48 out of a possible 49 regular season games. Sullivan has also started 10 games in each of the past two seasons.

Sullivan is primarily a slot cornerback, and as it stands right now he’s probably at the top of the depth chart for the Vikings in that category with Mackensie Alexander likely not returning. He has five interceptions over the past three seasons, including three in 2021.

The Vikings still need a lot of help at the cornerback position and are likely nowhere near done addressing it yet. But the signing of Sullivan does give them a pretty good start.

Welcome to Minnesota, Chandon Sullivan!