Minnesota Vikings Weekend Open Thread: March 26-27, 2022

Vikings News

The Vikings have signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

Hello Everyone You Can Call Me Sully Or Show! https://t.co/qskyZDhgC3 — Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) March 25, 2022

That Za’Darius Smith contract is a bargain.

Danielle Hunter is ready for the 2022 Season.

Irv Smith brings mismatch nightmares.

Other NFL News

The Browns might eventually have to Cut Baker Mayfield and watch him play for the Steelers.

NFL.com has their Best Revenge Games of 2022.

Carolina plants to keep Darnold at QB1...LOL

