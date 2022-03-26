 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings Weekend Open Thread: March 26-27, 2022

By GA Skol
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Vikings News

The Vikings have signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

That Za’Darius Smith contract is a bargain.

Danielle Hunter is ready for the 2022 Season.

Irv Smith brings mismatch nightmares.

Other NFL News

The Browns might eventually have to Cut Baker Mayfield and watch him play for the Steelers.

NFL.com has their Best Revenge Games of 2022.

Carolina plants to keep Darnold at QB1...LOL

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

