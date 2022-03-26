Competitive Rebuild | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings have made it through the opening weeks of NFL Free Agency doing what Kwesi called a “competitive rebuild.” What is that? What does it mean? This includes navigating the legal tampering period, getting under the cap, to signing a few free agents. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell and their staffs have been busy. It took an extension of Kirk Cousins, some restructured contracts, the release of Michael Pierce, and a few other moves to get to the point where they sit today. The latest move, or non-move, was the decision to keep Danielle Hunter and pay him his $18 million bonus. That led to the biggest signing of the offseason, Za’Darius Smith to pair with Hunter to immediately improve the pass rush. Let’s review what all happened and where the Vikings now sit. Did they get better, stay the same, or get worse?

Darren and Dave will also look back at the Stefan Diggs trade and what has come from it. It doesn’t only include Justin Jefferson, but also all the ramifications that have spun out from the move. Should the team possibly repeat the process? Will it turn out the way we hope?

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Cousins gets extended (DOH!)

Theme #2 - Vikings free agency so far [in detail]

Theme #3 - Revisiting the Stefon Diggs trade

