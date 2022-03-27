We’re back with this week’s installment of your 2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we track what draft experts around the internet are projecting for the Minnesota Vikings in this year’s NFL Draft.
In this week’s Database, we are up to 60 different mocks from around the internet, the vast majority of which have been updated or changed from last week’s update. In this week’s Database, you’ll see two drafts that are shown in italics. Those are drafts that project the Vikings to trade out of the #12 spot. Strangely, both of those drafts have the Vikings trading down to #20 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but those two drafts have the Steelers targeting someone different at #12. One of them even has the Vikings picking up the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2023 in order to make the swap.
So, without any further ado, here are the 60 mocks that make up this week’s Database. As usual, most of these mocks were found on the NFL Mock Draft Database website.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v3.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|The Draft Network
|Brentley Weissman
|27 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|26 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|DraftPlex
|Jason Pruett
|26 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|DraftTek
|Staff
|26 Mar
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
|Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
|New York Post
|Steve Serby
|26 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|26 Mar
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|Sports Illustrated
|Zack Patraw
|26 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Tankathon
|Staff
|26 Mar
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|The Game Day
|Marcus Mosher
|26 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|25 Mar
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|NBC Sports Boston
|Thor Nystrom
|25 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Nick Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|Ed Ingram, OL, Louisiana State
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|25 Mar
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|25 Mar
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|24 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Draft Guru
|Staff
|24 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|24 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|The Sports Bank
|Paul Banks
|24 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|USA Today
|Nate Davis
|24 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|24 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
|4 for 4
|Anthony Staggs
|23 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
|Audacy Sports
|Jasper Jones
|23 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Blogging the Boys
|David Howman
|23 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Damone Clark, LB, Louisiana State
|Camden News
|Michael Hanich
|23 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|23 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|College Football News
|Pete Fiutak
|23 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|DraftWire
|Luke Easterling
|23 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|NFL.com
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|23 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|23 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Game Haus
|Joe DiTullio
|23 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|TouchdownWire
|Doug Farrar
|23 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|22 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|22 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Cowboys Coffee Talk
|Gino Tomaselli
|22 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft ID
|Sawyer Hicks
|22 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Football Outsiders
|Derrik Klassen
|22 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL.com
|Daniel Jeremiah
|22 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|The Aftermath
|Chris McGlynn
|22 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Weekly Spiral
|Matthew Durgin
|22 Mar
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|21 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Countdown
|Shane Hallem
|21 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|DraftKings
|Nick Simon
|21 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Brendan Donahue
|21 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sports Illustrated
|Jack Borowsky
|21 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|TouchdownWire
|Mark Schofield
|21 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|21 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|19 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Pro Football Focus
|Trevor Sikkema
|18 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|17 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Audacy Sports
|Jesse Pantuosco
|17 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Pro Football Focus
|Mike Renner
|17 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
|Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
|Pro Football Network
|Oliver Hodgkinson
|17 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|17 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
|Action Network
|Scott Smith
|15 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|15 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|My NFL Draft
|Staff
|15 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Draft Lounge
|Colin Haalboom
|15 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Countdown
|Brian Bosarge
|14 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|Draft King
|Lou Pinckney
|14 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Dynasty Nerds
|Raju Byfield
|14 Mar
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|Football Nick
|Nick Barrett
|14 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
|Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
As you can see, the defensive backs are still dominating, as you’d expect with more and more of these mocks likely factoring in the signing of Za’Darius Smith and reducing edge defender as a need for the Vikings. Once again, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. maintains his stranglehold on the top spot. Stingley is mocked to the Vikings in a whopping 22 of our 60 mocks this week, which is nearly triple that of the next-highest player. Again, Stingley comes with some injury concerns, but is undoubtedly worth the 12th pick if the Vikings want him.
Coming in second once again is Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who appears eight times in our Database this week. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie has narrowed the gap between himself and Gardner a bit this week, as he appears six times. Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson maintains the one selection he had last week, and one of our debuting players this week is Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, who picks up one selection
Edge defenders still hold down the #2 spot, position-wise, in our Database for this week, but they’re down to just ten selections overall. Eight of those ten picks belong to Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who could join teammate Janarius Robinson with the Vikings this April. The other two picks belong to Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. Both Travon Walker of Georgia and David Ojabo of Michigan have dropped out of the Database for this week. That was expected for Ojabo, who suffered an Achilles injury at his Pro Day, but it’s worth noting that there’s one mock that has the Vikings snagging Ojabo with their second-round selection, which could be a pretty savvy move if the board fell that way.
Interior defensive line is still in third place, and once again all of the selections at that spot come courtesy of Georgia’s monster defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis is mocked to the Vikings seven times this week, making him the fourth-highest player overall behind Stingley Jr. Gardner, and Johnson II.
The offensive linemen are still hanging on this week with three selections. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum appears twice this week, while Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning re-appears in the Database this week with one selection. This makes him the first player this year to drop out of the Database and jump back in. . .man, that only took three weeks.
Two new positions have entered the fray as well. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is mocked to the Vikings once this week, courtesy of one of the drafts that sees the Vikings trading down with the Steelers. And, in a bit of an interesting pick, one mock draft has the Vikings grabbing a wide receiver at #12 in the form of Alabama speedster Jameson Williams. It’s worth noting that Williams tore an ACL during the college football playoffs this year and likely wouldn’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season, but the Vikings might be deep enough at that spot to take that chance. I don’t know if it would actually happen, but I don’t think I’d hate it or anything.
Let’s go to the graphics for this week, starting with the donut graph that puts this week’s selections into one place. Once again, a lot of purple around the circle for this one.
I don’t see that changing anytime soon. If anything, there’s probably going to end up being even more purple on here by the time things are all said and done.
And, for the first time this year, we have the “Jell-o salad” graph, which shows players rising and falling from week to week across the course of the Database. I guess we can call three weeks a trend, right?
Also, as I don’t believe I’ve mentioned this over the past couple of weeks, you should be able to click on both of the pictures for the purpose of embiggening them. That should make it significantly easier to read.
That’s your update to the Mock Draft Database for this week, folks. . .we’ll be back next weekend with fresh data and a different look at what the experts are predicting for our favorite team in this year’s NFL Draft.
