Report: Dolphins’ G Jesse Davis to sign with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to add depth pieces to the roster, this time on the offensive line.

Brandon Mileski of KFAN in Minneapolis is reporting that guard Jesse Davis, who is visiting the Vikings today, has agreed to a contract with the team that will be finalized following a physical.

Davis, who was cut by the Dolphins last week, has spent the last five seasons with Miami. Over those five seasons, he has appeared in 80 games, starting 72 of them. During his first two seasons with Miami, he started primarily at right guard, but served as their starting right tackle this past season. That would give him the flexibility to either serve as a backup for tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill or potentially compete for the currently open starting spot at right guard.

Davis is a player that certainly wouldn’t break the bank or anything if the Vikings were to sign him, and he’d likely be in on a one-year deal if anything were to happen. If something does officially break, we will let you know about it.

The Vikings are also hosting former Denver Broncos cornerback Nate Hairston today. Hairston, who worked with new Vikings’ defensive coordinator Ed Donatell last season, didn’t play a whole lot. He played just 15% of the snaps in Denver last season, but given the Vikings’ need at the cornerback position as things stand right now, he could get an opportunity to do more with Minnesota.