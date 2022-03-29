Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 Mar 2022

As free agency enters it’s 14 day, there still are quite a few top players still available like Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney, JC Tretter, Akiem Hicks, Calais Campbell, Julio Jones, Steven Nelson, Jarvis Landry, O’Dell Beckham Jr, Janoris Jenkins, Anthony Barr, Sheldon Richardson, Patrick Peterson, and many others.

Looks like a lot of these players may have to settle for a lot less and likely sign one year deals to try and get another contract next year. I am not sure that will work out if a longer term deal is not available (to their liking) this year.

The Vikings signed veteran OT/OG Jesse Davis yesterday. Davis was coached by OL Coach Chris Kuper in 2017 and 2018.

They also signed another experienced (some) cornerback in Nate Hairston and Tye Smith yesterday. Hairston was coached by Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell last year.

There is a clear pattern of signing players released and with whom the coaches are familiar. I find it interesting and it seems like it could be proven smart.

