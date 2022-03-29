Corners & Wide Receivers | The Real Forno Show

Tonight, we introduce The Real Forno Show. This is the evolution of CTP Mondays and Mock Draft Mondays all rolled into one show featuring Tyler Forness. Tyler is a contributor to NBC Sports Edge, USA Today’s Vikings Wire, and a regular guest on SKOR North, along with being a Climbing The Pocket rising star. He will always turn your Mondays purple and bring you everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings and making them better!

On the show, Tyler will be exploring cornerback prospects in the draft that would fit well in the Ed Donatell defense. There are a few that are no-brainers, but what about the rest? Then look at potential wide receivers that could complement what Kevin O’Connell and Wes Phillips want to do. After that, we conducted a SKOL search and mock draft.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

— Vikings’ news of the day: the signing of OL Jesse Davis, CB Nate Hairston, and the re-signing of CB Tye Smith.

— Cornerbacks: addressing the need compared to the system Ed Donatell runs and the value in the draft.

— Wide receivers: how likely are they to take one high? Where does the value drop off?

— Mock draft Roundup update.

— SKOL Searching - Mock draft version 8.

