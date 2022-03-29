2024 NFL Draft to be held in Detroit; Minneapolis in mix for future drafts

We know that the Minnesota Vikings and the Twin Cities area are interested in hosting the NFL Draft at some point in the future. However, if they do get the opportunity to host it, it won’t be for a couple of years.

The National Football League has announced that the 2024 NFL Draft will be held in another NFC North city, that being Detroit, Michigan. That means the locations for the next three NFL Drafts are all set. The upcoming 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, the 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, and Detroit will host the festivities in 2024.

The Vikings have applied to host the NFL Draft in 2025, 2026, and 2027. Given how heavily the Vikings have invested in their facilities in recent years and the appeal of the Twin Cities area as a whole, you’d have to think that the NFL Draft will eventually make its way to Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The Twin Cities and the Vikings have expressed interest in hosting the NFL Draft ever since it left its then-permanent home at Radio City Music Hall in 2015. Since that time, the Draft has been held in Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, and Roger Goodell’s basement (thank you, COVID). The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to have been held in Las Vegas, but their hosting slot got moved to 2022 because of the pandemic.

Hopefully the powers that be in the NFL offices will give the Twin Cities their opportunity to host the NFL Draft sooner rather than later. I know a lot of folks in the area that are reading this would be in attendance if it were to happen.