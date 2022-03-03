Judd Zulgad & The Combine | Vikings Happy Hour

We apologize for the issues we had with Judd’s audio, but I encourage you to still listen because the information was pure gold. Plus, you’ll absolutely love when Judd goes on a rant. We did.

What do you do when your scheduled guest gets called up for jury duty? You perform off schedule, and this is no check-down to CJ Ham either. It is going for it all in a massive shot downfield. The Climbing The Pocket family is scoring big with Judd Zulgad, everyone’s favorite sports dad, grabbing his Surly and joining the gang at the bar to talk Vikings. Your Minnesota Vikings are doing their due diligence in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell have spoken and there is plenty to glean from that. Judd will break some of that down and what does it mean for the team and Kirk Cousins.

Ryan will be doing a quick rundown of targeted key position players at the Combine. Also, another look at some free agents the Vikings might care about. Plus, we’ll go any rumors that are circulating out of all that socializing going on in Indy. Grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation! Skol!

Discussion topics tonight:

- The special announcement

- Scouting combine presser reaction

- A few names to watch out for at the combine (4 names at key positions)

CB: Stingley Jr, Gardner, Gordon, Kendrick

Edge: Ojabo, JJohnson, Mafe, Bonitto

IOL: Linderbaum, Z Johnson, Salyer, T Smith

QB: Willis, Pickett, Howell, Ridder

- Impending FA’s

- Who do we want, who do we move on from

- Target FA’s?

