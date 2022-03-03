Vikings Offseason Plan 6.0

I tried to be fairly sensible (in my twisted mind) with my earlier plans. All of the plans revolve around the two largest cap hits because that is what the Vikings are planning right now too.

This is a foolhardy with the emphasis on fool. It is not my dream scenario but it is fairly close. This is where we finally tackle that elephant in the room.

As of right now, overthecap shows us with negative 16M in cap space. Yuck!

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $224,958,598 $208,917,819 ($16,040,779)

2023 $143,694,074 $225,000,000 $81,305,926

2024 $89,412,731 $256,000,000 $166,587,269

2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)

Trade Hunter to Jets for 2.3.35 and a 2023 2nd

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $210,318,598 $208,917,819 ($1,400,779)

2023 $135,074,074 $225,000,000 $89,925,926

2024 $87,172,731 $256,000,000 $168,827,269

2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110

I know this is not totally popular but the team has to decide on a pricey extension or to spend money elsewhere. Some think it is not enough and that is fair. But pick 35 is almost a 1st round pick so, to me, it is good enough especially for someone who has played 7 games the last two years.

Trade Cousins & Cleveland to Colts for Wentz & Nelson

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $174,601,980 $208,917,819 $34,315,839

2023 $133,312,232 $225,000,000 $91,687,768

2024 $87,172,731 $256,000,000 $168,827,269

2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)

This is the blockbuster and I am not sure we are giving enough to get back Nelson. But if Cousins if worth a 1st and a 2nd then that should be enough for Nelson. This leaves Cleveland for Wentz and Wentz’ salary. I think Cousins has more value than Nelson so it kind of evens out. The Colts get a solid QB and a decent young left guard to replace Nelson. The Vikings get a QB who is like a box of chocolates and a perennial All Pro Left Guard.

Restructure 18M of Wentz 22M salary

Spread it over the 3 remaining years of his deal

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $190,191,098 $208,917,819 $18,726,721

2023 $165,488,703 $225,000,000 $59,511,297

2024 $120,408,025 $256,000,000 $135,591,975

2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)

Give Nelson a 5 yr 95M deal

25M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.5M, 11.5M, 16M, 20M, 21M

Cap Hits of 6.5M, 16.5M, 21M, 25M, 26M

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $195,981,098 $208,917,819 $12,936,721

2023 $181,988,703 $225,000,000 $43,011,297

2024 $141,408,025 $256,000,000 $114,591,975

2025 $81,831,110 $0 ($81,831,110)

Here is pff’s rankings with projected salaries

https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency?season=2022

Sign Brandon Scherff to a 5 yr 70M deal

17.5M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.12M, 10.38M, 13M, 14M, 14M

Cap Hits of 4.62M, 13.88M, 16.5M, 17.5M, 17.5M

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $199,852,363 $208,917,819 $9,065,456

2023 $195,868,703 $225,000,000 $29,131,297

2024 $157,908,025 $256,000,000 $98,091,975

2025 $99,331,110 $0 ($99,331,110)

Sign DJ Reed to a 4 yr 40M deal

10M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.035M, 8.965M, 10M, 10M

Cap Hits of 3.535M, 11.465M, 12.5M, 12.5M

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $202,562,363 $208,917,819 $6,355,456

2023 $207,333,703 $225,000,000 $17,666,297

2024 $170,408,025 $256,000,000 $85,591,975

2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)

Extend Barr with a 2 yr 15M deal with one void yr

7.5M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.245M, 6.255M

Cap Hits of 8.69M, 13.7M, 2.5M

Barr would have a 9.89M dead money cap hit if he goes elsewhere. May as well keep him to play one of the 3-4 OLB roles since Hunter is traded in this plan. Hopefully, it is enough for Barr. In this deal the team saves 1.2M in cap space in 2022 but cap space in 2023 is very low. I did not think of keeping Barr until Krauserific mentioned it in a comment.

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $201,362,363 $208,917,819 $7,555,456

2023 $221,033,703 $225,000,000 $3,966,297

2024 $172,908,025 $256,000,000 $83,091,975

2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)

Sign K’Waun Williams to a 2 yr 7M deal

4M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.12M, 1.88M

Cap Hits of 3.12M, 3.88M

Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space

2022 $203,657,363 $208,917,819 $5,260,456

2023 $224,833,703 $225,000,000 $166,297

2024 $172,908,025 $256,000,000 $83,091,975

2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)

These moves have allowed the Vikings to not restructure any other deals with players like Thielen, Smith, Kendricks, Cook, & Pierce. Some of these players may get moved in 2023 or asked to reduce their cap hits (er., pay). They would free up 40M if they moved on from everyone but Kendricks in 2023.

Heading to the draft, the Vikings have the guard situation FINALLY rock solid provided Scherff can stay healthy. They still have Bradbury but maybe Davis will be able to transition. They did work him out there last year. He is going to have to learn another spot on the line if he wants to have a longer career in the NFL.

The cornerback situation is at least service-able with 3 players with starting experience. Safety could use depth but the starters would be Smith and Bynum. Ideally, they pick up a veteran free agent in the third week or later of free agency when the price will be way down. A one year prove it type deal.

At EDGE rusher they have Barr (who finally gets to prove that he can do that more of the time) and Wonnum. Some of the other ends recently drafted may or may not be able to fit and maybe they get traded to another team for a player who is more of a 3-4 OLB.

They have Surratt and Dye to compete at LB and may pick up a LB for cheap later on in free agency as well.

Conklin was not brought back so they may have to pick up a cheap TE later on in free agency as well. Maybe Rudolph?

The team looks pretty solid heading into the draft besides the “downgrade” at QB and EDGE rusher.

Heading to the draft the Vikings now have 1.12.12, 2.3.35, 2.14.46, 3.13.77, 5.13.156, 6.5.183, 6.13.191, 6.29.207, 7.11.230

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12

Received: Round 1 Pick 20, Round 2 Pick 20

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13

Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 23

20: R1 P20 QB Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati 6’3.3” 211

https://www.nfl.com/prospects/desmond-ridder/32005249-4408-0474-6bc7-b6ac95881989

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-desmond-ridder-qb1-2022-nfl-draft

https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2205

35: R2 P3 C Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa 6’3” 290

https://www.nfl.com/prospects/tyler-linderbaum/32004c49-4e17-7976-f831-6fbe52def617

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021380-tyler-linderbaum-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-iowa-iol

https://steelersdepot.com/2022/01/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-iowa-c-tyler-linderbaum/

https://www.pff.com/nfl/players/tyler-linderbaum/82291/draft-profile

50: R2 P18 EDGE Boye Mafe - Minnesota 6’3.4” 255

https://www.minnesotasportsfan.com/boye-mafe-pumps-his-draft-stock-to-moon-at-senior-bowl/

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/boye-mafe-minnesota-de-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

52: R2 P20 DL Travis Jones - Connecticut 6’4.3” 326

https://www.nfl.com/prospects/travis-jones/32004a4f-4e76-8782-163c-8d9db29f5ca9

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021339-travis-jones-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-uconn-dl

https://www.si.com/college/uconn/football/travis-jones-making-a-name-for-himself-at-the-senior-bowl

83: R3 P19 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin 6’2” 261

https://www.nfl.com/prospects/leo-chenal/32004348-4521-5722-54f9-454a4bab0b83

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/leo-chenal-wisconsin-lb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2369

https://steelersdepot.com/2022/02/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-wisconsin-lb-leo-chenal/

124: R4 P20 WR Romeo Doubs - Nevada 6’1.7” 201

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/romeo-doubs-nevada-wr-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

https://steelersdepot.com/2022/01/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-nevada-wr-romeo-doubs/

https://thedraftnetwork.com/articles/romeo-doubs-senior-bowl-nfl-draft-2022

156: R5 P13 TE Jelani Woods - Virginia 6’7.1” 253

https://www.bigblueview.com/2022/2/27/22953399/2022-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-jelani-woods-te-virginia-scouting-report-ny-giants

166: R5 P23 CB Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State 6’2.4” 193

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/joshua-williams-fayetteville-state-cb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

https://steelersdepot.com/2022/02/cb-joshua-williams-looking-to-put-fayetteville-state-on-nfl-map/

183: R6 P5 DL Matthew Butler - Tennessee 6’3.4” 299

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/matthew-butler-tennessee-dt-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

191: R6 P13 S Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH) 6’3.5” 230

https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/nfl-draft/standouts-senior-bowl-practice-national-team-defense

230: R7 P11 CB Decobie Durant - South Carolina State 5’9” 174

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/decobie-durant-south-carolina-state-cb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/

https://andscape.com/features/meac-defensive-player-of-the-year-decobie-durant-is-ready-for-the-next-level-after-one-final-big-game-for-bulldogs/

If this came true, oh boy. The offensive line would be ...

LT - Christain Darrisaw

LG - Quenton Nelson

OC - Tyler Linderbaum

RG - Brandon Scherff

RT - Brian O’Neill

... we’d have to live with Wentz for a year but then we could trade him in 2023 and save 20M in cap space (but eat 12M due to the restructure).

Can you say GORD?

An alternate mock ...

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12

Received: Round 1 Pick 20, Round 2 Pick 20

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20

20: R1 P20 EDGE Jermaine Johnson - Florida State

35: R2 P3 WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State

50: R2 P18 G Zion Johnson - Boston College

52: R2 P20 DL Travis Jones - Connecticut

77: R3 P13 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin

124: R4 P20 LB Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati

156: R5 P13 CB Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State

183: R6 P5 TE Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State

191: R6 P13 S Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)

207: R6 P29 DL Matthew Butler - Tennessee

230: R7 P11 CB Decobie Durant - South Carolina State

I know it is a PIPE DREAM but I am bored.