Vikings Offseason Plan 6.0

I tried to be fairly sensible (in my twisted mind) with my earlier plans. All of the plans revolve around the two largest cap hits because that is what the Vikings are planning right now too.
This is a foolhardy with the emphasis on fool. It is not my dream scenario but it is fairly close. This is where we finally tackle that elephant in the room.
As of right now, overthecap shows us with negative 16M in cap space. Yuck!
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $224,958,598 $208,917,819 ($16,040,779)
2023 $143,694,074 $225,000,000 $81,305,926
2024 $89,412,731 $256,000,000 $166,587,269
2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)
Trade Hunter to Jets for 2.3.35 and a 2023 2nd
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $210,318,598 $208,917,819 ($1,400,779)
2023 $135,074,074 $225,000,000 $89,925,926
2024 $87,172,731 $256,000,000 $168,827,269
2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110
I know this is not totally popular but the team has to decide on a pricey extension or to spend money elsewhere. Some think it is not enough and that is fair. But pick 35 is almost a 1st round pick so, to me, it is good enough especially for someone who has played 7 games the last two years.
Trade Cousins & Cleveland to Colts for Wentz & Nelson
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $174,601,980 $208,917,819 $34,315,839
2023 $133,312,232 $225,000,000 $91,687,768
2024 $87,172,731 $256,000,000 $168,827,269
2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)
This is the blockbuster and I am not sure we are giving enough to get back Nelson. But if Cousins if worth a 1st and a 2nd then that should be enough for Nelson. This leaves Cleveland for Wentz and Wentz’ salary. I think Cousins has more value than Nelson so it kind of evens out. The Colts get a solid QB and a decent young left guard to replace Nelson. The Vikings get a QB who is like a box of chocolates and a perennial All Pro Left Guard.
Restructure 18M of Wentz 22M salary
Spread it over the 3 remaining years of his deal
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $190,191,098 $208,917,819 $18,726,721
2023 $165,488,703 $225,000,000 $59,511,297
2024 $120,408,025 $256,000,000 $135,591,975
2025 $56,831,110 $0 ($56,831,110)
Give Nelson a 5 yr 95M deal
25M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.5M, 11.5M, 16M, 20M, 21M
Cap Hits of 6.5M, 16.5M, 21M, 25M, 26M
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $195,981,098 $208,917,819 $12,936,721
2023 $181,988,703 $225,000,000 $43,011,297
2024 $141,408,025 $256,000,000 $114,591,975
2025 $81,831,110 $0 ($81,831,110)
Here is pff’s rankings with projected salaries
https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency?season=2022
Sign Brandon Scherff to a 5 yr 70M deal
17.5M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.12M, 10.38M, 13M, 14M, 14M
Cap Hits of 4.62M, 13.88M, 16.5M, 17.5M, 17.5M
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $199,852,363 $208,917,819 $9,065,456
2023 $195,868,703 $225,000,000 $29,131,297
2024 $157,908,025 $256,000,000 $98,091,975
2025 $99,331,110 $0 ($99,331,110)
Sign DJ Reed to a 4 yr 40M deal
10M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.035M, 8.965M, 10M, 10M
Cap Hits of 3.535M, 11.465M, 12.5M, 12.5M
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $202,562,363 $208,917,819 $6,355,456
2023 $207,333,703 $225,000,000 $17,666,297
2024 $170,408,025 $256,000,000 $85,591,975
2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)
Extend Barr with a 2 yr 15M deal with one void yr
7.5M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.245M, 6.255M
Cap Hits of 8.69M, 13.7M, 2.5M
Barr would have a 9.89M dead money cap hit if he goes elsewhere. May as well keep him to play one of the 3-4 OLB roles since Hunter is traded in this plan. Hopefully, it is enough for Barr. In this deal the team saves 1.2M in cap space in 2022 but cap space in 2023 is very low. I did not think of keeping Barr until Krauserific mentioned it in a comment.
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $201,362,363 $208,917,819 $7,555,456
2023 $221,033,703 $225,000,000 $3,966,297
2024 $172,908,025 $256,000,000 $83,091,975
2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)
Sign K’Waun Williams to a 2 yr 7M deal
4M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.12M, 1.88M
Cap Hits of 3.12M, 3.88M
Season Total Liabilities Team Salary Cap Cap Space
2022 $203,657,363 $208,917,819 $5,260,456
2023 $224,833,703 $225,000,000 $166,297
2024 $172,908,025 $256,000,000 $83,091,975
2025 $111,831,110 $0 ($111,831,110)
These moves have allowed the Vikings to not restructure any other deals with players like Thielen, Smith, Kendricks, Cook, & Pierce. Some of these players may get moved in 2023 or asked to reduce their cap hits (er., pay). They would free up 40M if they moved on from everyone but Kendricks in 2023.
Heading to the draft, the Vikings have the guard situation FINALLY rock solid provided Scherff can stay healthy. They still have Bradbury but maybe Davis will be able to transition. They did work him out there last year. He is going to have to learn another spot on the line if he wants to have a longer career in the NFL.
The cornerback situation is at least service-able with 3 players with starting experience. Safety could use depth but the starters would be Smith and Bynum. Ideally, they pick up a veteran free agent in the third week or later of free agency when the price will be way down. A one year prove it type deal.
At EDGE rusher they have Barr (who finally gets to prove that he can do that more of the time) and Wonnum. Some of the other ends recently drafted may or may not be able to fit and maybe they get traded to another team for a player who is more of a 3-4 OLB.
They have Surratt and Dye to compete at LB and may pick up a LB for cheap later on in free agency as well.
Conklin was not brought back so they may have to pick up a cheap TE later on in free agency as well. Maybe Rudolph?
The team looks pretty solid heading into the draft besides the “downgrade” at QB and EDGE rusher.
Heading to the draft the Vikings now have 1.12.12, 2.3.35, 2.14.46, 3.13.77, 5.13.156, 6.5.183, 6.13.191, 6.29.207, 7.11.230
Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sent: Round 1 Pick 12
Received: Round 1 Pick 20, Round 2 Pick 20
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Round 2 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20
Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles
Sent: Round 3 Pick 13
Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 23
20: R1 P20 QB Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati 6’3.3” 211
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/desmond-ridder/32005249-4408-0474-6bc7-b6ac95881989
https://www.pff.com/news/draft-desmond-ridder-qb1-2022-nfl-draft
https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2205
35: R2 P3 C Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa 6’3” 290
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/tyler-linderbaum/32004c49-4e17-7976-f831-6fbe52def617
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021380-tyler-linderbaum-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-iowa-iol
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/01/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-iowa-c-tyler-linderbaum/
https://www.pff.com/nfl/players/tyler-linderbaum/82291/draft-profile
50: R2 P18 EDGE Boye Mafe - Minnesota 6’3.4” 255
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/boye-mafe/32004d41-4641-5291-9981-cb7520c897a8
https://www.minnesotasportsfan.com/boye-mafe-pumps-his-draft-stock-to-moon-at-senior-bowl/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/boye-mafe-minnesota-de-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
52: R2 P20 DL Travis Jones - Connecticut 6’4.3” 326
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/travis-jones/32004a4f-4e76-8782-163c-8d9db29f5ca9
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021339-travis-jones-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-uconn-dl
https://www.si.com/college/uconn/football/travis-jones-making-a-name-for-himself-at-the-senior-bowl
83: R3 P19 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin 6’2” 261
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/leo-chenal/32004348-4521-5722-54f9-454a4bab0b83
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/leo-chenal-wisconsin-lb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2369
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/02/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-wisconsin-lb-leo-chenal/
124: R4 P20 WR Romeo Doubs - Nevada 6’1.7” 201
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021501-romeo-doubs-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-nevada-wr
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/romeo-doubs-nevada-wr-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/01/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-nevada-wr-romeo-doubs/
https://thedraftnetwork.com/articles/romeo-doubs-senior-bowl-nfl-draft-2022
156: R5 P13 TE Jelani Woods - Virginia 6’7.1” 253
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/jelani-woods/3200574f-4f50-0422-b6bf-870b499f48cd
https://www.bigblueview.com/2022/2/27/22953399/2022-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-jelani-woods-te-virginia-scouting-report-ny-giants
166: R5 P23 CB Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State 6’2.4” 193
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/joshua-williams/32005749-4c39-0045-26bc-da18b5af59e0
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/joshua-williams-fayetteville-state-cb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/02/cb-joshua-williams-looking-to-put-fayetteville-state-on-nfl-map/
183: R6 P5 DL Matthew Butler - Tennessee 6’3.4” 299
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/matthew-butler/32004255-5449-0520-967e-567796450b28
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/matthew-butler-tennessee-dt-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
191: R6 P13 S Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH) 6’3.5” 230
https://nflsapient.com/2021/11/17/senior-bowl-preliminary-reports-s-sterling-weatherford-miami-oh/
https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/nfl-draft/standouts-senior-bowl-practice-national-team-defense
230: R7 P11 CB Decobie Durant - South Carolina State 5’9” 174
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/decobie-durant-south-carolina-state-cb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://andscape.com/features/meac-defensive-player-of-the-year-decobie-durant-is-ready-for-the-next-level-after-one-final-big-game-for-bulldogs/
If this came true, oh boy. The offensive line would be ...
LT - Christain Darrisaw
LG - Quenton Nelson
OC - Tyler Linderbaum
RG - Brandon Scherff
RT - Brian O’Neill
... we’d have to live with Wentz for a year but then we could trade him in 2023 and save 20M in cap space (but eat 12M due to the restructure).
Can you say GORD?
An alternate mock ...
Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sent: Round 1 Pick 12
Received: Round 1 Pick 20, Round 2 Pick 20
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Round 2 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20
20: R1 P20 EDGE Jermaine Johnson - Florida State
35: R2 P3 WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State
50: R2 P18 G Zion Johnson - Boston College
52: R2 P20 DL Travis Jones - Connecticut
77: R3 P13 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin
124: R4 P20 LB Darrian Beavers - Cincinnati
156: R5 P13 CB Joshua Williams - Fayetteville State
183: R6 P5 TE Daniel Bellinger - San Diego State
191: R6 P13 S Sterling Weatherford - Miami (OH)
207: R6 P29 DL Matthew Butler - Tennessee
230: R7 P11 CB Decobie Durant - South Carolina State
My previous plans ...
I know it is a PIPE DREAM but I am bored.
