Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 March 2022

Climbing the Pocket debuted the Real Forno Show, talking about receivers and cornerbacks

The Vikings signed a pair of cornerbacks, adding Nate Hairston from Denver and bringing back Tye Smith

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, but the Twin Cities has applied to host the 2025, 2026, and 2027 NFL Drafts.

Warren did a breakdown of new Vikings’ offensive line coach Chris Kuper

