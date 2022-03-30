 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 March 2022

By Christopher Gates
It’s Hump Day, everybody, and your new Open Thread for today is officially ready for business!

News from the world of the Minnesota Vikings

  • Climbing the Pocket debuted the Real Forno Show, talking about receivers and cornerbacks
  • The Vikings signed a pair of cornerbacks, adding Nate Hairston from Denver and bringing back Tye Smith
  • The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, but the Twin Cities has applied to host the 2025, 2026, and 2027 NFL Drafts.
  • Warren did a breakdown of new Vikings’ offensive line coach Chris Kuper

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

