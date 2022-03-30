Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 March 2022

It’s Hump Day, everybody, and your new Open Thread for today is officially ready for business!
News from the world of the Minnesota Vikings
- Climbing the Pocket debuted the Real Forno Show, talking about receivers and cornerbacks
- The Vikings signed a pair of cornerbacks, adding Nate Hairston from Denver and bringing back Tye Smith
- The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, but the Twin Cities has applied to host the 2025, 2026, and 2027 NFL Drafts.
- Warren did a breakdown of new Vikings’ offensive line coach Chris Kuper
Media Selection for the Day
