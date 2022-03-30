Vikings: Improving At The Margins? | CTP’s In The Huddle

Your Minnesota Vikings signed a couple of players yesterday. They signed Jesse Davis, who played right tackle for the Miami Dolphins but will look to start at the right guard position. It is assumed that both Wyatt Davis, last year’s 3rd round draft choice, and Oli Udoh will compete with him for the position. Was it the improvement you all hoped for? If the Vikings had available cap space before recently, would they have targeted someone who grades better and that the fans are angry about losing? Or would they have targeted Davis, where Dolphin fans rejoice that he is off their team? What does this mean for the offensive line? Does it conform with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s slogan for this year, “Improve on the margins.”?

The Vikes also signed cornerback Nate Hairston from the Denver Broncos and re-signed their practice squad corner, Tye Smith. Both of these players are supposed to fight for a spot on the team with no guarantees that they can even accomplish that. Cornerback numbers are looking better, but there is still a lack of quality starters. There is hope that Cameron Dantzler and Chandon Sullivan [who signed last week] can take the next step and be two of the three corners needed to start. However, that other outside position is still empty. Does that make cornerback a round 1 target in the NFL Draft? Could be.

To round things up, the guys will take a look at the 2021 draft picks and discuss who will contribute. The team got production from first-rounder, OT Christian Darrisaw, and some from two of the three fifth-rounders, RB Kene Nwangwu and FS Camryn Bynum. However, there were 4 players selected in the third round that were virtually invisible and barely played, if at all. Will that change this season? How will the newly hired staff use them?

Agenda:

— New signings

— The offensive line

— The plan at cornerback

— Offseason strategy heading into the draft

— The state of the 2021 draft picks

