Norse Code Podcast Episode 420: Three Nice Things

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- Adam Thielen’s contract has finally been processed. It didn’t free up $8 million because I forgot to include previously prorated signing bonus. This stuff is complicated! His cap number is $11.7 million, freeing up $5 million in cap space. OverTheCap has it here.
- Here is my piece critiquing the “competitive rebuild” idea
- Here’s Chad’s piece on the faith the Vikings are putting in the coaching staff
- If you wanted a primer on the new overtime rules for the postseason, this piece has it
- This is Seth Walder’s tweet on talking to analytic personnel about the new overtime rules
- Here’s a breakdown of the Gamestop situation
- This is Ben Baldwin’s tweet ranking the teams by expected pass protection. Later on in the thread, he updates it to better account for injury
- His graph on the Vikings is very useful and I will be stealing it in the future
- Also, here’s Kirk Cousins in a mullet
- Here’s the Bulldog Root Beer website, which doesn’t look like it has been changed since 1997. Bless them
Follow us on Twitter
Arif - @ArifHasanNFL
James - @bigmono
To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.
AD
You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?
But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.
Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me at @ArifHasanNFL. You can follow producer and host James Pogatshnik at @bigmono.
Loading comments...