Patrick Peterson to announce free agency destination on his podcast tonight

So far this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings have made a bit more noise than a lot of people. . .yours truly included. . .expected, and there’s at least a chance they could be making some more noise this evening.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who performed pretty well for the Vikings in 2021, has said that he will be announcing his free agency intentions on tonight’s episode of his All Things Covered podcast. That is set to broadcast on their YouTube channel at 5:00 PM Central, or approximately 45 minutes from now.

Peterson’s co-host, Bryant McFadden, has confirmed this through Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, though he did say that the announcement might come closer to about 5:15 PM Central.

Just spoke to Bryant McFadden co-host of All Things Covered with #Vikings 2021 CB Patrick Peterson. He tweeted PP would reveal his team in free agency tonight but then deleted it. He said there still will be a reveal tonight but time isn't finalized Might be around 5-5:15 pm. CDT — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 30, 2022

Last offseason, Peterson signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings, and though he had just one interception on the year (a pick-six that came in the regular season finale), he was consistently the Vikings’ best corner in coverage throughout the year. He missed three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6, the first time in his career he had missed games due to injury.

Peterson has made no secret about the fact that he would like to return to Minnesota in 2022, and I haven’t heard about him making any visits or anything anywhere else, so if his intention is to play somewhere else, he’s kept a pretty good lid on things.

We’ll know in a little less than 45 minutes where Patrick Peterson will be playing football in 2022. Do you want him to come back to Minnesota?