Patrick Peterson is returning to Minnesota

Ever since the start of free agency, cornerback Patrick Peterson hasn’t hidden the fact that he wanted to return for a second season with the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, he officially got what he wanted.

Peterson has just announced on his All Things Covered podcast that he will, in fact, be returning to the Vikings this coming season.

Patrick Peterson announces his return to the Vikings #skol @P2 pic.twitter.com/bW3glRggNF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) March 30, 2022

It’s a one-year deal, and while the financial terms weren’t immediately disclosed, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to break the bank or anything for the Vikings.

Patrick Peterson: "I'm not trying to back up the Brink's truck anymore." Said he just has wanted a "respectable contract." He said he wants to play three more seasons, including this one. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 30, 2022

Peterson came to Minnesota last season after spending the first ten seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He started in 13 games for the Vikings last season, missing three games due to a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19 protocols. He was the Vikings’ best cover corner last season by some distance, and capped the season with the Vikings’ final touchdown, a 66-yard pick-six against the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

Peterson finds himself in the same position he found himself in entering last year. . .as the team’s top cornerback and a mentor to what looks to be a very young cornerback room, potentially including a top-flight draft pick this April. Peterson will bring some stability to what, as of now, might still be the Vikings’ weakest position group.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, P2!