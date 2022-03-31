Live with Thor Nystrom | Vikings Happy Hour

Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour will be doing another on-site broadcast from Lake Monster Brewery. What a habit to get into! Great people, awesome Minnesota Vikings talk, and even better beer!

The big news of the day starts with the re-signing of Patrick Peterson on another one-year deal to play cornerback and hopefully continue to mentor the likes of Cameron Dantzler and the other corners. By no means does this signing mean that the Vikings should not draft more corners and even one at the #12 position in the first round.

On today’s live show from Lake Monster Brewery in St. Paul, we will have Thor Nystrom from NBC Sports Edge here to discuss draft prospects the Vikings could be interested in (or should be). We will be covering WRs, TEs, OL positions, and RBs. Grab your favorite Lake Monster beer or any other drink and join Matt, Ryan, and Dave in this Vikings Happy Hour!

Discussion topics tonight:

— Intro

— Live at Lake Monster Brewing

— What are you drinking?

— News of the day: the re-signing of Patrick Peterson

— Wide receiver prospects

— Tight end prospects

— Offensive line prospects

— Running back prospects

— Plug draft show and NBC Sports Edge

