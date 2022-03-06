Vikings’ Quest For The Best | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings are at the NFL Combine taking in all the action. They are looking at the numbers and performances of players that will be on their draft board. The NFL Draft is coming at the end of April, however, NFL Free Agency will come about at the start of the league year on 16 March. Legal tampering starts on the 14th, and illegal tampering is already underway [wink, wink] offsite at the many fine establishments in Indianapolis.

Darren and Dave today will be looking at all 3, from highlighted players at the Combine, the interior offensive line prospects in free agency, and our Deep Thoughts/Deep Dive segment on the Vikings’ running back group. Are there players in all three of these groups that can contribute to the Purple’s quest to be the best? Absolutely! Will the Vikings’ brass select, acquire, or scheme them to get there? That is unknown at this time, but it will be fun discussing until we find out, yes?

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Vikings player visits at the Underwear Olympics

Theme #2 - Interior offensive line free agents

Theme #3 - The running backs

