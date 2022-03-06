Your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database returns next week

Things have been a bit slow for the last week or so around these parts, and I apologize for that. Yours truly has been dealing with a lot, including having people pack up pretty much everything that we own and then schlepping halfway across the country as we start the next phase of our lives.

However, we’ve settled down for at least a little while, so hopefully I can get more into the swing of things as we approach the start of free agency and, just as importantly, the 2022 NFL Draft.

To that end, I’m happy to announce that the 2022 iteration of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database will be back starting next weekend. Yes, it’s later than I would generally like to have gotten it started, but it’s coming.

For those of you that are new around here, what we do every year. . .well, most years, anyway. . .is to gather up a bunch of mock drafts from around the internet and focus on what they’re projecting for our favorite football team. We update things every week so that we can see how different players and position groups are trending as we get closer to the annual selection meeting.

If you look at the final version of last year’s Mock Draft Database, you can get a feel for how things will work each week. The final version of the Database had USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker being selected by the Vikings at #14, and it was half right. . .Vera-Tucker did go at #14, but only after the Vikings had traded that pick to the Jets. Minnesota then took Christian Darrisaw, who was second in last year’s final Database, at #23 overall.

There are a ton of mock draft databases out there, that’s for sure. However, if you’re coming to this site, you’re likely most interested in what the Vikings are going to be doing, particularly now that we’re starting toe Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era in the front office and the Vikings having a lot of different directions they could potentially go at #12 overall. So, starting next weekend, we’ll have all of that information in one place here for you to look at and talk about.