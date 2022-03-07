Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 7 March 2022

And, just like that, we have the start of a new week. Yes, I know that you’re all every bit as excited as I am. Hopefully more, to be honest.
Around the world of the Minnesota Vikings
- Akiem Hicks, noted destroyer of Vikings’ offensive linemen, wearing purple this coming season? It’s a possibility, according to CBS Sports.
- Our Mock Draft Database will make its return next weekend as the offseason really gets into full swing.
Around the rest of the league
- The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially over. Here are the winners and losers from each day of the Underwear Olympics, according to NFL dot com.
- The NFL’s official website also has an interesting fit for the Vikings this free agency season.
Media Selection
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...