Former Viking, Gopher Nate Triplett battling cancer

One of the greats of recent Minnesota Vikings history has started a fundraiser for a former teammate that is currently battling cancer.

On Monday morning, former Vikings’ linebacker Chad Greenway announced that he had started a GoFundMe for another former Vikings’ linebacker, Nate Triplett. Triplett was diagnosed with cancer a little more than a year ago. According to Greenway, the cancer can’t be removed with surgery but has responded well to other treatments.

. . .an MRI revealed a large mass (Glioma) inside his brain stem. Nate was rushed to North Memorial to remain under supervision while figuring out the next steps. A few weeks later, Nate underwent a biopsy, and the tumor was confirmed to be cancerous. It was also revealed that this type of cancer could not be removed with surgery but could be mitigated with radiation and chemotherapies. The tumor has responded well to both of these methods for the past year, so they are staying on this path.

Triplett had a very successful college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He did not make the team with the Vikings and bounced around to the San Diego Chargers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Indianapolis Colts before hanging up his cleats for good after the 2012 season.

I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to make sure that the GoFundMe that Chad Greenway started for Nate Triplett got as much visibility as possible in the hopes of reaching its goal. If you can spare a little bit to help, please do.