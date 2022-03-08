Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday March 8, 2022

Vikings News
When it comes to the Kirk Cousins situation, Could the Solution Really be 1 Year, $45M?
Former Viking Nate Triplett is battling cancer.
Chris asks if the Vikings will Once Again Look Towards Free Agency to fix the OL.
Around the League
Indianapolis is fighting to keep the Combine in their city.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games. He will not be eligible to request reinstatement until the 2023 season.
Free Agent CB Richard Sherman pled guilty to several charges related to an incident outside his in-laws house in July 2021.
Media Selection of the Day
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...