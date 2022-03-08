The BIG Combine Recap | Mock Draft Mondays

Your Minnesota Vikings staff returns home from Indy for the NFL Combine. This show will cover the big combine recap. Who starred and who didn’t? Who will the Vikings target? Tyler has also been gathering industry mock drafts each week and tracking who they pick. Is there a consensus? Is there someone you like? Do the Vikings select a quarterback, cornerback, or edge player? Then hopefully, Deshawn and Tyler will finally get to Mock Draft Mondays’ version 5.0 mock draft.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

- The BIG NFL Scouting Combine recap

- Which players have been selected in industry mock drafts

EDGE, Jermaine Johnson

OC, Tyler Linderbaum

CB, Derek Stingley Jr

DE, George Karlaftis

CB, Trent McDuffie

CB, Andrew Booth Jr

CB, Sauce Gardner

QB, Malik Willis

EDGE, Travon Walker

- Firing up the mock draft machine for version 5.

Rd1 - CB, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Rd2 - S, Jalen Pitre

Rd3 - QB, Carson Strong

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.