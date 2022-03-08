 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The BIG Combine Recap | Mock Draft Mondays

Tyler and Deshawn recap what they saw in the NFL Combine and focused on players that did well, and some that didn’t. Plus, we finally mock again. Check out the results! Turning your Mondays Purple! Join us! SKOL!

By Luft Krigare
Your Minnesota Vikings staff returns home from Indy for the NFL Combine. This show will cover the big combine recap. Who starred and who didn’t? Who will the Vikings target? Tyler has also been gathering industry mock drafts each week and tracking who they pick. Is there a consensus? Is there someone you like? Do the Vikings select a quarterback, cornerback, or edge player? Then hopefully, Deshawn and Tyler will finally get to Mock Draft Mondays’ version 5.0 mock draft.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

- The BIG NFL Scouting Combine recap

- Which players have been selected in industry mock drafts

  • EDGE, Jermaine Johnson
  • OC, Tyler Linderbaum
  • CB, Derek Stingley Jr
  • DE, George Karlaftis
  • CB, Trent McDuffie
  • CB, Andrew Booth Jr
  • CB, Sauce Gardner
  • QB, Malik Willis
  • EDGE, Travon Walker

- Firing up the mock draft machine for version 5.

  • Rd1 - CB, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
  • Rd2 - S, Jalen Pitre
  • Rd3 - QB, Carson Strong

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.

