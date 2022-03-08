The BIG Combine Recap | Mock Draft Mondays

Your Minnesota Vikings staff returns home from Indy for the NFL Combine. This show will cover the big combine recap. Who starred and who didn’t? Who will the Vikings target? Tyler has also been gathering industry mock drafts each week and tracking who they pick. Is there a consensus? Is there someone you like? Do the Vikings select a quarterback, cornerback, or edge player? Then hopefully, Deshawn and Tyler will finally get to Mock Draft Mondays’ version 5.0 mock draft.
Talking points for tonight’s show:
- The BIG NFL Scouting Combine recap
- Which players have been selected in industry mock drafts
- EDGE, Jermaine Johnson
- OC, Tyler Linderbaum
- CB, Derek Stingley Jr
- DE, George Karlaftis
- CB, Trent McDuffie
- CB, Andrew Booth Jr
- CB, Sauce Gardner
- QB, Malik Willis
- EDGE, Travon Walker
- Firing up the mock draft machine for version 5.
- Rd1 - CB, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
- Rd2 - S, Jalen Pitre
- Rd3 - QB, Carson Strong
