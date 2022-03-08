Kirk Cousins has the NFL’s largest. . .vocabulary

Everyone knows that Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins has one of the largest contracts in the National Football League. I mean, we should know. We only get reminded of it every. . .single. . .day.

However, it appears that there’s another category that #8 leads the NFL in as well.

According to a site called Word Tips, Cousins possesses the largest vocabulary of any athlete across the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball. In order to come to this conclusion, Word Tips analyzed transcripts from interviews and press conferences from stars across those three sports to determine who uses the most unique words.

Based on their analysis, out of every 500 words Cousins uses during his interviews and press conferences, 348 of them are unique. That puts him just ahead of New York Yankees’ pitcher Gerritt Cole (347) and Houston Texans’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor (346) for the most unique words per 500.

Word Tips analyzed coaches as well as players, with the leader in that category being Cincinnati Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor at 359. For comparison purposes, Mike Zimmer used 331 unique words for every 500.

Does this mean anything as far as on-field performance or free agency or anything like that? Not really. It’s just something different that was brought to my attention and I thought I’d share it with all of you.