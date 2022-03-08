Seattle Seahawks to send Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

UPDATE: The terms of the trade are as follows:

Denver Broncos receive: QB Russell Wilson, 2022 fourth-round pick

Seattle Seahawks receive: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris

That’s. . .a haul.

If anyone out there was holding out hope that the Minnesota Vikings would, potentially, be trading Kirk Cousins to the Denver Broncos this offseason. . .well, you can probably scratch that idea.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Broncos have, in fact, swung a deal. . .pending a physical. . .with the Seattle Seahawks for star quarterback Russell Wilson. The terms of the deal have not been announced yet, but I’m guessing it’s going to involve a ton of draft picks and/or other players.

Our friends from the Pacific Northwest are. . .not pleased.

WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/NfbYzWoxdg — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 8, 2022

The Broncos, thanks largely to former Vikings’ assistant GM George Paton running their front office now, have been viewed as a destination that the Vikings could potentially deal Cousins to this offseason in an effort to kick start their roster rebuild under new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. However, with the Broncos now apparently acquiring Wilson instead, the Vikings will have to find another dance partner if they do decide that they’re going to trade #8 away.

Once we have the terms of the deal, we’ll update this post with it. However, it will be interesting to see what kind of ripple effect this has around the league, whether it involves the Vikings or not.