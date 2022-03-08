Check out GA Skol on NFL Outdated

Most of you know GA Skol as the guy that puts the Open Threads together every morning, but today he took some time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings in another forum.

GA Skol sat down with the NFL Outdated show on YouTube to talk about everything relating to our favorite football team and what we have to look forward to from them this offseason. They also talk about the new coaching staff and expectations for the team going forward.

You can check out the embedded video below to watch the whole show!

The show checks in at about 45 minutes or so, and is full of plenty of good information. If you’ve got some time or want to have something on in the background, whatever the case may be, go ahead and check it out!

Hopefully, as we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, we’ll have more of these sorts of things to bring you. After all, MOAR Vikings is the best Vikings, right?