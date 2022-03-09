Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday March 9, 2022

Vikings News

Tyler Conklin could be a top free agent target for teams.

Vikings great Roy Winston walked on.

Around the League

Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul!

When you google “Kirk Cousins trade market” you only get a few other Vikings blogs that speculate about him having even more value. I do not know but I do not think teams are willing to give up a lot for Cousins. He has no playoff resume worth anything and the teams he has “led” have only made the playoffs two times in 7 years. Those are facts.

Stafford did not have a playoff resume either and his team was worse but he had one coach who loved and wanted him. I do not see that with Cousins. Paton did not want him as much as he wanted Wilson. Cousins has just as good of stats, if not better, than Wilson the last 3 years.

We shall see.

The list of franchise tagged players is here.

Media Selection of the Day

