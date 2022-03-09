Is Kirk Cousins Next? | In The Huddle

The QB carousel has begun to spin at full speed. First, there was the announcement of Aaron Rodgers signing a 4-year extension for $200M with the Green Bay Packers. Then, a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Is Kirk Cousins next? Your Minnesota Vikings have a decision to make. Fresh from the NFL Combine and seeing some of the quarterbacks there having a good week, say like Malik Willis, do these moves imply that the pressure is off to win the division with Rodgers returning? This may even mean that they may actually trade Kirk Cousins? What do the moves today mean for Kirk’s value and tradability? Jason, Myles, and Flip joining in will look at all of it. What do you think?

Join the conversation!

Agenda:

- Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

- Russell Wilson is now in Denver

- Is Kirk next?

- With the Wilson trade, does that dial-in Cousin’s trade value?

Then other topics if the guys get that far:

- Vikings rumors, what are we hearing coming out of the combine?

- The Vikings parted ways with Eric Sugarman

- What are some of the first moves we expected to be made before the new league year next week?

- How active do we expect the new administration to be?

- Besides Kirk Cousins, are there any other potential trades to consider?

Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket Network’s and @DailyNorman’s “In The Huddle” show with host Jason Brown @brownjayson, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi. Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare joins us from the truck and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.