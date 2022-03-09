Norse Code Podcast Episode 418: Away The Moon

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- My piece about Adofo-Mensah and his thinking process
- My piece on offensive workout metrics for the Vikings
- When it’s live, my piece on defensive workout metrics for the Vikings will be at that link
- Timo Riske’s piece on projecting 40 times based on other workouts
- This is Austin Gayle and Mike Renner’s podcast on the NFL combine, which discusses the 40-yard dash issue. I also mentioned Lance Zierlein and Dane Brugler discussing the issue on the Athletic Football Show
- The Star Tribune piece on Eric Sugarman’s departure
- Here’s a day in the life of eating like Robert Pattinson
