Vikings sign DT T.Y. McGill

The Minnesota Vikings have made their first signing of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O’Connell era, and it’s a big one.

The Vikings have announced that they’ve signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

The 300-pound McGill. . .see, I told you that he was big. . .has been in the NFL for a while, having entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State. He’s bounced around the league quite a bit, but was with the Vikings’ practice squad for much of last season. He spent ten games on the Minnesota practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for the final two games of the season.

McGill has 34 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 46 career games.

I know that there are going to be much larger moves coming over the course of the next week or so, but this is the move that officially starts the offseason for our favorite football team.