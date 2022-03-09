 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyler Williams hired as Vikings’ Executive Director of Player Health & Performance

Another hire with connections to Kevin O’Connell

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings named a replacement for the recently-departed Eric Sugarman in the team’s athletic training department.

The team has announced the hiring of Tyler Williams as their new Executive Director of Player Health and Performance. Williams has a connection to new head coach Kevin O’Connell, as he has spent the past 15 years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. For the past two seasons, he has been their director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer.

After a couple of seasons that have seen significant games lost by injured players on the Vikings’ roster, the team will be looking to Williams to help remedy that in some way. However much he had to do with it, the Rams have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL in recent seasons.

The athletic training department is just another example of the Vikings taking a new direction in just about every aspect of the organization this season. Hopefully Williams can bring whatever good mojo he had in Los Angeles with him to the sidelines of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Welcome to Minnesota, Tyler Williams!

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...