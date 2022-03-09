Tyler Williams hired as Vikings’ Executive Director of Player Health & Performance

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings named a replacement for the recently-departed Eric Sugarman in the team’s athletic training department.

The team has announced the hiring of Tyler Williams as their new Executive Director of Player Health and Performance. Williams has a connection to new head coach Kevin O’Connell, as he has spent the past 15 years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. For the past two seasons, he has been their director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer.

After a couple of seasons that have seen significant games lost by injured players on the Vikings’ roster, the team will be looking to Williams to help remedy that in some way. However much he had to do with it, the Rams have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL in recent seasons.

For prior seasons, Rams' rank in adjusted games lost (Football Outsiders):



2020: No. 2 healthiest team

2019: No. 10

2018: No. 4

2017: No. 1 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) February 10, 2022

The athletic training department is just another example of the Vikings taking a new direction in just about every aspect of the organization this season. Hopefully Williams can bring whatever good mojo he had in Los Angeles with him to the sidelines of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Welcome to Minnesota, Tyler Williams!