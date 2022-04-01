SB Nation Reacts: Vikings fans grade free agency

It’s been a while since we’ve taken a look at our SB Nation Reacts, but we finally got a team-specific one for the Minnesota Vikings, so let’s take a look at the results.

A recent installment of the SB Nation Reacts survey asked Vikings fans what they thought of how the team has handled free agency thus far. These results don’t take the Patrick Peterson re-signing into consideration, as that took place after the numbers had already been tabulated. But even without that move, it appears that Vikings fans are pretty happy with what the team has done so far.

Of our readers that were surveyed, a full two-thirds of them gave the Vikings a grade of “B” or higher in free agency for this year. For a team that really wasn’t expected to be that active in free agency this season, that’s pretty darn good. . .and they might not be done at this point, either.

Very few people think that the free agency period for the purple has been an outright failure, with just 4% grading it as an “F.” That’s quite a bit higher than I was expecting, to be honest. . .I figured the Kirk Cousins extension by itself would be good for at least 10%, but I’m pleasantly surprised by the results on that front.

I’ll go ahead and repeat the question here in the same format for those that might not be SB Nation Reacts subscribers and didn’t get to vote in the initial poll.