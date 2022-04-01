Vikings sign OL Chris Reed

The Minnesota Vikings have made yet another signing in free agency.

And before anybody asks. . .yes, he can play guard.

The Vikings have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Chris Reed on a two-year contract.

Reed, who starred in college at Minnesota State University, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and spent his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville. He split his 2019 season between the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers, and stayed with Carolina for the 2020 season, starting 14 games. From there, he moved on to the Indianapolis Colts this past season.

Reed appeared in 14 games for the Colts this past season, getting six starts. He had experience at both center and guard, which gives the team some flexibility. He’s likely going to be a part of the equation at right guard, which is the one position on the offensive line that new head coach Kevin O’Connell says that there’s a competition at going into the season.

The contract for Reed is a two-year deal, the terms of which were not immediately available.

This also gives Reed the opportunity to reunite with his college teammate, Adam Thielen. The two were both at Minnesota State from 2010 to 2012.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Chris Reed!