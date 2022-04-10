Vikings Sneaky Draft Needs | Two Old Bloggers

Darren and Dave are focusing more on the NFL Draft as we are less than 3 weeks away. Your Minnesota Vikings have obvious needs, but also, the Vikings have sneaky draft needs too. Under the previous regime with Rick Spielman, it was pretty easy to guess what positions were going to be selected early. Will that turn out to be the same with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah running the draft room? It looks similar to the moves the team has made in the past, but we’ll have to wait and see. Kwesi calls it a “competitive rebuild”. It has involved acquiring some tier two and three veterans at low costs to ensure most holes are filled with at least some adequate veterans. It begs the question of how will the Vikings use their #12 draft position?

In our final segment, we are going to look at some of the Vikings who made their way to Valhalla. From the Super Bowl teams in the ’70s and childhood inspirations, Doug Sutherland, Steve Riley, and NFL Hall Of Fame member, Mick Tingelhoff, will all be remembered.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - NFL draft - Stay at #12 or Trade down?

Theme #2 - Vikings sneaky draft need in 2022?

Theme #3 - Til Valhalla.

