2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v5.0

More data, but not a lot of changes

By Christopher Gates
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College

It’s a little later in the weekend than I’d generally like to get this out there, but I’ve finally compiled this week’s installment of your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database. We’re up to 80 mock drafts from around the internet this week, with a solid majority of them having been updated or added since last week’s edition. However, as you’d expect, there aren’t a whole lot of changes as far as the pecking order is concerned.

With that, here are the 80 mocks that make up our Database for this week. Once again, any mock that is shown in italics is one that has the Vikings making a trade of some sort.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v5.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
Pewter Report J.C. Allen 10 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 10 Apr Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
Tankathon Staff 10 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 10 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
USA Today Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 10 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Jeff Kerr 9 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 9 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 8 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
DraftWire Luke Easterling 8 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M Nick Cross, S, Maryland
Houston Chronicle Brooks Kubena 8 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL.com Chad Reuter 8 Apr Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Nick Cross, S, Maryland
Pro Football Focus Anthony Treash 8 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 8 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
SB Nation James Dator 8 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
The Huddle Cory Bonini 8 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
TouchdownWire Mark Schofield 8 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
Alpha Football Staff 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Barstool Sports Matt Fitzgerald 7 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 7 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
College Football News Pete Fiutak 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Clarence Hill Jr. 7 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
NFL.com Peter Schrager 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
TouchdownWire Zach Kruse 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Audacy Sports Jesse Pantuosco 6 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 6 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 6 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 6 Apr Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
DraftTek Staff 6 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Tyler Smith, IOL, Tulsa
Elite Sports New York Ryan Honey 6 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Newsday Nick Klopsis 6 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL Draft Guru Staff 6 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
NFL Trade Rumors Logan Ulrich 6 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Pro Football Focus Sam Monson 6 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Pro Football Network Aaron Wilson 6 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 5 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fantasy Alarm Dan Servididio 5 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
NFL.com Charles Davis 5 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 5 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Logan Hall, IDL, Houston Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
TouchdownWire Doug Farrar 5 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 5 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Logan Hall, IDL, Houston Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 5 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
Baltimore Sun C.J. Zoon 4 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 4 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Countdown Shane Hallam 4 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
Loaded Box Podcast Mikey Ostrowski 4 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
Pro Football Focus Staff 4 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Adam Beasley 4 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Sports Illustrated Zach Patraw 4 Apr George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
The Huddle David Dorey 4 Apr George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
The Draft Network Joe Marino 3 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
NFL Draft Hub Trenton Corn 2 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 1 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Bleacher Report Kristopher Knox 1 Apr George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Bleacher Report Staff 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Neptune Scouting Alex Katson 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Logan Hall, IDL, Houston Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
Ninety-Nine Yards Owain Jones 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
Hogs Haven Tyler Roman 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
NFL.com Cynthia Frelund 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Score Staff 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Wolf Sports Dylan Chappine 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
Yahoo! Sports Eric Edholm 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Bolt Beat Jason Reed 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Draft ID Harris Oates 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
ESPN Mike Tannenbaum 30 Mar Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Football Nick Nick Barrett 30 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller 30 Mar Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
SleeperU Smitty 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Draft Network Brentley Weissman 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Athlon Sports Bryan Fischer 29 Mar Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Chat Sports Tom Downey 29 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL.com Bucky Brooks 29 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 29 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sports Talk Sam Teets 29 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
The Huddle Report Brian Johannes 29 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Sports Bank Paul Banks 29 Mar Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The defensive backs are continuing to crush the field, as they comprise 59 of the 80 selections in this week’s installment of our Database. Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is still way ahead of everyone, as he’s nearly doubled the number of selections on his closest competitor. That honor goes to Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, who appears 17 times in the Database this week.

Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati is in third place among the defensive backs this week with six selections, with Andrew Booth Jr. holds steady with the same three selections he had in the previous Database. Kaiir Elam of Florida rounds out the defensive back selections with one mock draft projecting him to the Vikings this week.

We do have a slight shift when it comes to the positional pecking order this week, as the interior defensive linemen jumping into second place with nine selections. And, once again, all nine of those selections belong to one man, that being Georgia’s monster defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. I’m not sure how big a possibility he is for the Vikings at #12, but there is some momentum swinging his way.

Edge defenders drop a spot to third place with eight selections overall. Half of those selections go to Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson II with four selections, and George Karlaftis, the “Greek Freak” from Purdue, picking up three selections this week. The last selection among edge defenders this week goes to Travon Walker from Georgia, who I really don’t think will be around at #12 but I’ve been wrong on this sort of thing before.

The offensive linemen are still hanging on with three selections this week. As far as the individual breakdown, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has two selections this week while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum gets one selection.

Last, but not least, the linebackers are still in the picture with one selection this week, with that going to Utah star Devin Lloyd.

With that, let’s get to the graphics for this week, starting with the donut graph to show the selections for just this week.

And, as usual, here’s this week’s “Jell-o salad” graph, showing the trends for all of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database to this point.

If you would like to embiggen either or both of those pictures, you simply need to click on them to make them easier to read.

So far, we’ve only seen 15 different players mocked to the Vikings in this year’s Database, and only 12 of those 15 appear in this week’s edition. It’s really starting to look like defensive back or bust for the Vikings at #12 overall, but we still have a couple of weeks for things to change.

We’ll be back next weekend with our weekly update to your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database and we’ll see if anything significant has shifted over the course of seven days.

