2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v5.0

It’s a little later in the weekend than I’d generally like to get this out there, but I’ve finally compiled this week’s installment of your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database. We’re up to 80 mock drafts from around the internet this week, with a solid majority of them having been updated or added since last week’s edition. However, as you’d expect, there aren’t a whole lot of changes as far as the pecking order is concerned.

With that, here are the 80 mocks that make up our Database for this week. Once again, any mock that is shown in italics is one that has the Vikings making a trade of some sort.

The defensive backs are continuing to crush the field, as they comprise 59 of the 80 selections in this week’s installment of our Database. Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is still way ahead of everyone, as he’s nearly doubled the number of selections on his closest competitor. That honor goes to Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, who appears 17 times in the Database this week.

Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati is in third place among the defensive backs this week with six selections, with Andrew Booth Jr. holds steady with the same three selections he had in the previous Database. Kaiir Elam of Florida rounds out the defensive back selections with one mock draft projecting him to the Vikings this week.

We do have a slight shift when it comes to the positional pecking order this week, as the interior defensive linemen jumping into second place with nine selections. And, once again, all nine of those selections belong to one man, that being Georgia’s monster defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. I’m not sure how big a possibility he is for the Vikings at #12, but there is some momentum swinging his way.

Edge defenders drop a spot to third place with eight selections overall. Half of those selections go to Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson II with four selections, and George Karlaftis, the “Greek Freak” from Purdue, picking up three selections this week. The last selection among edge defenders this week goes to Travon Walker from Georgia, who I really don’t think will be around at #12 but I’ve been wrong on this sort of thing before.

The offensive linemen are still hanging on with three selections this week. As far as the individual breakdown, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has two selections this week while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum gets one selection.

Last, but not least, the linebackers are still in the picture with one selection this week, with that going to Utah star Devin Lloyd.

With that, let’s get to the graphics for this week, starting with the donut graph to show the selections for just this week.

And, as usual, here’s this week’s “Jell-o salad” graph, showing the trends for all of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database to this point.

If you would like to embiggen either or both of those pictures, you simply need to click on them to make them easier to read.

So far, we’ve only seen 15 different players mocked to the Vikings in this year’s Database, and only 12 of those 15 appear in this week’s edition. It’s really starting to look like defensive back or bust for the Vikings at #12 overall, but we still have a couple of weeks for things to change.

We’ll be back next weekend with our weekly update to your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database and we’ll see if anything significant has shifted over the course of seven days.