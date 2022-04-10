It’s a little later in the weekend than I’d generally like to get this out there, but I’ve finally compiled this week’s installment of your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database. We’re up to 80 mock drafts from around the internet this week, with a solid majority of them having been updated or added since last week’s edition. However, as you’d expect, there aren’t a whole lot of changes as far as the pecking order is concerned.
With that, here are the 80 mocks that make up our Database for this week. Once again, any mock that is shown in italics is one that has the Vikings making a trade of some sort.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v5.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Pewter Report
|J.C. Allen
|10 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|10 Apr
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
|Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
|Tankathon
|Staff
|10 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|10 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|10 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Jeff Kerr
|9 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|9 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|8 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|DraftWire
|Luke Easterling
|8 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
|Nick Cross, S, Maryland
|Houston Chronicle
|Brooks Kubena
|8 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|8 Apr
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Nick Cross, S, Maryland
|Pro Football Focus
|Anthony Treash
|8 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|8 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|SB Nation
|James Dator
|8 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|The Huddle
|Cory Bonini
|8 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|TouchdownWire
|Mark Schofield
|8 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|7 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|7 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|College Football News
|Pete Fiutak
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fort Worth Star-Telegram
|Clarence Hill Jr.
|7 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|NFL.com
|Peter Schrager
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sports Illustrated
|Kevin Hanson
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|TouchdownWire
|Zach Kruse
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Audacy Sports
|Jesse Pantuosco
|6 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|6 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|6 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|6 Apr
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|DraftTek
|Staff
|6 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Tyler Smith, IOL, Tulsa
|Elite Sports New York
|Ryan Honey
|6 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Newsday
|Nick Klopsis
|6 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Draft Guru
|Staff
|6 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Logan Ulrich
|6 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|Pro Football Focus
|Sam Monson
|6 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Pro Football Network
|Aaron Wilson
|6 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|5 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fantasy Alarm
|Dan Servididio
|5 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|NFL.com
|Charles Davis
|5 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|Eddie Brown
|5 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
|TouchdownWire
|Doug Farrar
|5 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|5 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|5 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
|Baltimore Sun
|C.J. Zoon
|4 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|4 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Countdown
|Shane Hallam
|4 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
|Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
|Loaded Box Podcast
|Mikey Ostrowski
|4 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
|Pro Football Focus
|Staff
|4 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Adam Beasley
|4 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Sports Illustrated
|Zach Patraw
|4 Apr
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|The Huddle
|David Dorey
|4 Apr
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|The Draft Network
|Joe Marino
|3 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|NFL Draft Hub
|Trenton Corn
|2 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Oliver Hodgkinson
|2 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|1 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Bleacher Report
|Kristopher Knox
|1 Apr
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|For the Win
|Christian D'Andrea
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Neptune Scouting
|Alex Katson
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|Ninety-Nine Yards
|Owain Jones
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fantasy Pros
|Mike Fanelli
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Hogs Haven
|Tyler Roman
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|NFL.com
|Cynthia Frelund
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Score
|Staff
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Wolf Sports
|Dylan Chappine
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
|Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
|Yahoo! Sports
|Eric Edholm
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Bolt Beat
|Jason Reed
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Dallas Morning News
|Calvin Watkins
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|ESPN
|Mike Tannenbaum
|30 Mar
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Football Nick
|Nick Barrett
|30 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Pro Football Network
|Dalton Miller
|30 Mar
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|SleeperU
|Smitty
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Draft Network
|Brentley Weissman
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Athlon Sports
|Bryan Fischer
|29 Mar
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Chat Sports
|Tom Downey
|29 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL.com
|Bucky Brooks
|29 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Pro Football Network
|James Fragoza
|29 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sports Talk
|Sam Teets
|29 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|The Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|29 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Sports Bank
|Paul Banks
|29 Mar
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The defensive backs are continuing to crush the field, as they comprise 59 of the 80 selections in this week’s installment of our Database. Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is still way ahead of everyone, as he’s nearly doubled the number of selections on his closest competitor. That honor goes to Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, who appears 17 times in the Database this week.
Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati is in third place among the defensive backs this week with six selections, with Andrew Booth Jr. holds steady with the same three selections he had in the previous Database. Kaiir Elam of Florida rounds out the defensive back selections with one mock draft projecting him to the Vikings this week.
We do have a slight shift when it comes to the positional pecking order this week, as the interior defensive linemen jumping into second place with nine selections. And, once again, all nine of those selections belong to one man, that being Georgia’s monster defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. I’m not sure how big a possibility he is for the Vikings at #12, but there is some momentum swinging his way.
Edge defenders drop a spot to third place with eight selections overall. Half of those selections go to Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson II with four selections, and George Karlaftis, the “Greek Freak” from Purdue, picking up three selections this week. The last selection among edge defenders this week goes to Travon Walker from Georgia, who I really don’t think will be around at #12 but I’ve been wrong on this sort of thing before.
The offensive linemen are still hanging on with three selections this week. As far as the individual breakdown, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has two selections this week while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum gets one selection.
Last, but not least, the linebackers are still in the picture with one selection this week, with that going to Utah star Devin Lloyd.
With that, let’s get to the graphics for this week, starting with the donut graph to show the selections for just this week.
And, as usual, here’s this week’s “Jell-o salad” graph, showing the trends for all of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database to this point.
If you would like to embiggen either or both of those pictures, you simply need to click on them to make them easier to read.
So far, we’ve only seen 15 different players mocked to the Vikings in this year’s Database, and only 12 of those 15 appear in this week’s edition. It’s really starting to look like defensive back or bust for the Vikings at #12 overall, but we still have a couple of weeks for things to change.
We’ll be back next weekend with our weekly update to your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database and we’ll see if anything significant has shifted over the course of seven days.
