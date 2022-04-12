 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday April 12, 2022

By GA Skol
Minnesota Vikings Vs New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Vikings News

The Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Buccaneers and, most importantly, Vikings have started their offseason programs.

Jaylen Twyman is back after being shot multiple times in 2021.

Anthony Barr is still available. Is it possible the Vikings bring him back?

News from Around the League

NFL.com has Three QBs Heading Into Make or Break Seasons.

Tom Brady was supposed to get a high position in the Dolphins front office before he decided to return to playing QB for the Buccaneers.

Lovie Smith is a believer in Davis Mills. Coach speak can be funny.

Media Selection of the Day

