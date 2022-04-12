Draft Prep Part 2 with NBC Edge’s Thor Nystrom | The Real Forno Show

Your Minnesota Vikings prepare for the draft portion of building the team, we are a mere 17 days away from the NFL Draft, and projections are still all over the place. On tonight’s show, we bring in Thor Nystrom from NBC Sports Edge to help me break down all the skill position players in this draft class. Could the Vikings select a quarterback? It seems unlikely. How about a running back? How about a tight end? Find out tonight on The Real Forno Show at 8 central! After that, we conducted a SKOL search and mock draft.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

— Why Malik Willis is unquestionably QB1.

— The surprisingly deep running back group.

— The great WR class and how we have them stacked.

— How to project this TE class.

— Skol Search: mock draft v10.

The mock draft results ended in a BPA approach taken by Thor.

Are you happy with the results?

