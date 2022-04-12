2022 The Legacy Live Mock Draft - Vikings

I participated in The Legacy Mock Draft from April 8th thru 10th. This draft originally was the SB Nation Live Mock Draft. It has been going on for years and has been held on different sites like Music City Miracles and Behind The Steel Curtain (BTSC). This year it was once again on Discord thanks to Coral.

The goal is to recruit 32 GMs to represent their teams and make any trades they feel will help the team get better. It is a true wanna-be GM mock draft experience but only for the real Doofuses.

It is very unrealistic so you may not want to continue. I wasn’t even going to post it but since I did it with other SBNation folks that represent their teams I figured why not.

Last year, it was held on Discord.

In 2020, it was held at (BTSC). Here is a link to the post I wrote about the results.

The Vikings started out with picks 12,46,77,156,184,191,209,233.

The dudes running it said they did all their research and trusted their own results so it was fine by me since there were only minor changes in the 6th and 7th.

The Vikings are likely done with free agency until after the draft when any signings will NOT have an effect on compensatory picks. The team has a new GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC, Kevin O’Connell (KO). They hired Ed Donatell to be DC and brought in Mike Pettine as Senior Defensive Head Coach. Wes Phillips was hired to be OC but I believe KO is going to call plays. They are bringing the Rams McVay inspired offensive system that utilizes the wide zone concepts. The new defense will utilize the 3-4 much of the time but will switch back to the 4-3 quite often.

This means to me that the last few draft classes drafted by Rick Spielman, which was drafted for a 4-3 defense, may not be good fits in the new defense. Also, any offensive linemen not particularly suited for the wide zone scheme may not get to show their true abilities. Thus, I set out to try and recoup some draft capital by trading away a couple of players.

Trades

The Vikings traded Wyatt Davis to the Falcons for pick #116 (4th round).

He was drafted at 86 last year and never really was 100% plus he could not get out Zimmer’s dog house apparently. They brought in Jesse Davis from the Dolphins and Chris Reed from the Colts. Two veterans who played guard and did well (at guard). Jesse Davis struggled at tackle but he will have to do in case of emergency which often happens. That likely means Wyatt Davis’ chances are slim.

The Vikings traded DJ Wonnum to the Seahawks for a 4th (109) and 5th (153).

Wonnum had 8 sacks last year but the team still signed ZaDarius Smith and they have Danielle Hunter returning. Wonnum would get a lot less snaps this year if both players remain healthy.

With those two moves I now had these picks ...

12,46,77,109,116,153,156,184,191,209,233

Draft

Here is how the draft started out ...

The Jets made a trade up to #1.

The Lions made a trade up to #8

The Vikings traded 12 to the Eagles for 18 & 74 before the draft

The Packers traded up to #13

The Saints traded out of #16.

1.1 New York Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux Edge Oregon

1.2 Detroit Evan Neal OT Alabama

1.3 Houston Aiden Hutchinson Edge Michigan

1.4 New York Jets Ahmad “Sauce” Garder CB Cincinnati

1.5 New York Giants Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State

1.6 Carolina Charles Cross OT Mississippi State

1.7 New York Giants Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame

1.8 Detroit Malik Willis QB Liberty

1.9 Seattle Jermaine Johnson DE Florida State

1.10 Jacksonville Treylon Burks WR Arkansas

1.11 Washington Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

1.12 Philadelphia Drake London WR USC

1.13 Green Bay Andrew Booth Jr CB Clemson

1.14 Baltimore Derek Stingley Jr CB LSU

1.15 Philadelphia Devin Lloyd LB Utah

1.16 Philadelphia Tyler Lindenbaum C Iowa

1.17 LA Chargers Jameson Williams WR Alabama

1.18 OLB/DE Travon Walker 6’5” 272

#5 on the consensus big board

This was very easy as he was the BPA and is a better fit than Wonnum. Plus, he can replace Smith who is not going to see that 3rd year of his deal.

After the first round, I saw some safeties I liked and Pickett and Ridder were still available. I tried to trade up and finally found a partner.

The Vikings traded 46, 77, & 116 to the Cardinals for 34 & 87

2.34 OG Kenyon Green 6’3.7” 323

#27 on the consensus big board

This was easy too because I somehow convinced myself the Cowboys would take him and never considered it beforehand. Lewis Cine would have been nice. A QB would have been nice too but even though we signed two veterans, they are basically on one year deals. Green has the ability to lock down the right guard spot alhough I imagine he can play center too. He has played every other position on the line. He reminds me of Elgton Jenkins. Position versatility is underrated when it comes to offensive linemen until there is an injury. Then it is extremely valuable.

Towards the end of the second I was itching to trade back up to get another player I thought we needed and that surprised me he was still available. I was working the phones hard but other GMs had their eye on specific players that they did not want to miss out on. Finally, I got a deal.

The Vikings traded 74 & 156 to the Texans for 68

3.68 CB Roger McCreary 5’11.3” 190

#37 on the consensus big board

This was lucky for me because most Vikings fans would be pissed that I did not take a corner earlier. I do not follow the herd and I am not a sheep when it comes to what the Vikings need in the draft. Way too many fans listen to the draft doofuses that end up latching onto a position for a team and then everyone is convinced that is what they need. Like with the Broncos last year who did not draft a QB at all. They took Patrick Surtain at #9. They could have had Justin Fields and then not be able to trade for Russell Wilson.

The Vikings signed Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan who started last two years in the slot for GB, Nate Hairston who played sparingly for Denver last year, and have Cameron Dantzler who was the best corner last year. The starters are set. CB is not a need but some quality depth would be good. Hopefully, McCreary and his alligator arms can provide that and take over next year (maybe in the slot).

As the 3rd round continued I got lost and thought Alec Pierce was still there. DOH! I could have taken Jalen Tolbert I suppose. There were some safeties like Kerby Joseph, Nick Cross, and Bryan Cook that were intriguing. But another player was falling (IMO) and I could not pass.

3.87 RB Breece Hall 5’11.2” 217

#36 on the consensus big board

Hall is the consensus #1 RB in the draft. Dalvin Cook is really really good (when healthy) but makes a lot of money. His cap hit in 2023 is 14.1M (age 28) , in 2024 it is 15.6M (age 29), and in 2025 it is 14.5M (age 30). At the end of 2022 he will have received all the 28M that was guaranteed in his extension. I do not see the team, run by an analytics dude, letting him see those salaries after 2022. Alexander Mattison will be a free agent in 2023 as well. This pick may seem foolish now, but next year the team may have to use lots of draft capital to find a new QB.

After the Hall pick I was trying to move Mattison. I found a taker.

The Vikings trade Alexander Mattison to the Browns for pick #203 and a 2023 4th.

4.109 WR Wan’Dale Robinson 5’8” 178

#68 on the consensus big board

The receivers came off hot and heavy on this draft and he was one of the last ones I liked remaining. He brings a lot to the table and I am certain that KO can find ways to get him the ball in the offense

5.153 S Tycen Anderson 6’1.7” 209

#159 on the consensus big board

6.184 DT John Ridgeway 6’5.1” 321

#146 on the consensus big board

6.192 CB Tariq Castro-Fields 6’0.5” 197

#139 on the consensus big board

6.203 TE Grant Calcaterra 6’3.7” 241

#176 on the consensus big board

6.209 LB Mike Rose 6’3.7” 245 4.69

#204 on the consensus big board

7.233 DE Esezi Otomewo 6’5.2” 282

#236 on the consensus big board

These last 6 picks are for depth and if they can make the team, they may get a chance to ascend to a starting spot particularly Anderson and Ridgeway. Maybe even Calcaterra can carve out a role if he remains healthy?

The draft this year is deeper due to many players staying in school because of the pandemic and players getting an extra year. A lot of the late picks really are pretty good.

Not a bad draft all things considered.

Note: I included the consensus big board for the MDP (Mock Draft Police).

Summary

Pick Pos Player Ht Wt 40 20 10 VJ BJ SS 3C BP

1.18 OLB/DE Travon Walker 6’5” 272 4.51 2.62 1.54 35 1/2” 10’3” 4.32 6.89

2.34 OG Kenyon Green 6’3.7” 323 5.24 2.96 1.76 28 1/2” 8’6” 6.03 — 20

3.68 CB Roger McCreary 5’11.3” 190 4.5 2.63 1.57 31 1/2” 9’8” 4.29 6.96 19

3.87 RB Breece Hall 5’11.2” 217 4.39 2.55 1.52 40” 10’6”

4.109 WR Wan’Dale Robinson 5’8” 178 4.44 2.54 1.49 35” 9’10” 4.13 6.99 19

5.153 S Tycen Anderson 6’1.7” 209 4.36 2.55 1.5 35 1/2” 10’3” 4.28 6.64 12

6.184 DT John Ridgeway 6’5.1” 321 5.3 3.04 1.78 28” 8.5” 4.69 7.9 25

6.192 CB Tariq Castro-Fields 6’0.5” 197 4.38 2.56 1.5 37” 10’11” 4.06 7.05 14

6.203 TE Grant Calcaterra 6’3.7” 241 4.62 2.71 1.59 32 1/2” — 4.30 7.09 20

6.209 LB Mike Rose 6’3.7” 245 4.69 2.7 1.62 34” 10’1” 4.2 6.94 16

7.233 DE Esezi Otomewo 6’5.2” 282

UDFAs

Pick Pos Player Ht Wt 40 20 10 VJ BJ SS 3C BP

Master Teague III Ohio State RB 5’11.2” 221 4.44 2.59 1.54 36” 10’11” 4.29 6.95 27

Corey Sutton Appalachian State WR 6’1.5” 208

Tay Martin Oklahoma State WR 6’1.4” 184 4.57 2.64 1.54 36” 9’9” 4.21 7.0

Erik Ezukanma Texas Tech WR 6’1.7” 209 4.54 2.59 1.57 36 1/2” 10’6” 4.38 7.2 10

James Mitchell Virginia Tech TE 6’4” 249

Clint Ratkovich TE/HB Northern Illinois 6’0” 236 4.65 2.62 1.66 34” 10’2” 4.32 7.13 31

Dawson Deaton Texas Tech OC 6’5” 306 5.12 2.95 1.74 29” 9’0” 4.49 7.52 24

Andrew Stueber Michigan OT 6’6” 325

Ja’Tyre Carter Southern OG 6’3.3” 311 5.02 2.93 1.72 30” 9’0” 4.9 7.84

Tariqious Tisdale DE Ole Miss 6’5’ 285

Daniel Hardy DE/OLB Montana State 6’1.7” 235 4.64 2.68 1.57 40” 10’7” 4.33 6.71 14

Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State 5’11.3” 236 4.52 2.62 1.54 39 1/2” 10’0” 4.13 7.02 36

Cameron Goode California OLB 6’2.6” 236 4.63 2.67 1.51 39” 10’5” 4.22 6.91 17

Kyron Johnson Kansas OLB 6’0.3” 231 6’0” 231 4.4 2.41 1.5 39 1/2” 10’0” 4.38 6.98 16

Decobie Durant South Carolina State CB 5’9.5” 180 4.38 2.55 1.52 36” 9’9” 4.4 7.02 11

Dane Belton Iowa S 6’0” 205 4.43 2.52 1.49 36 1/2” 10’3” 34.24 7.01 18

Yusuf Corker Kentucky S 6’0” 203 4.53 2.67 1.62 34 1.2” 10’1” 4.3 7.06 23

Blake Hayes Illinois SP 6’4.3” 226

Well, a silly exercise but fun for a Hipster Doofus like me.