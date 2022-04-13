Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday April 13, 2022

Vikings News

Davlin Cook is officially changing to #4.

MarkSP18 participated in the Live Mock Draft with other SBNation representatives.

Many former Vikings, including Sloter, Badet and many fan favorites are playing in the USFL.

News from Around the League

Fans are donating to an animal shelter supported by the late Dwayne Haskins.

Lance Zierlein has his 3rd Mock Draft of the Year...still time to post the one where he means business.

Adam Schein has 9 Guys Who Deserve to be Paid Now.

