Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday April 15, 2022

Vikings News
The Vikings are currently on track for two-compensatory picks in next year’s draft.
Ben Maller thinks you can win a Super Bowl with a QB like Kirk Cousins.
7-Round Mock Draft with Jordan Davis as the first pick for the Vikings.
News From Around the League
PFT writes about a potential Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield.
Derek Carr thinks questioning if he can win a playoff game is ridiculous.
Sammy Watkins visited the Pack on Thursday.
Media Selection of the Day
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
