Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday April 15, 2022

Not-Tax Day

By GA Skol
Vikings News

The Vikings are currently on track for two-compensatory picks in next year’s draft.

Ben Maller thinks you can win a Super Bowl with a QB like Kirk Cousins.

7-Round Mock Draft with Jordan Davis as the first pick for the Vikings.

News From Around the League

PFT writes about a potential Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield.

Derek Carr thinks questioning if he can win a playoff game is ridiculous.

Sammy Watkins visited the Pack on Thursday.

Media Selection of the Day

